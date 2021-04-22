GameCredits Market Cap Reaches $29.89 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000416 BTC on exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $29.89 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded down 31.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.15 or 0.00490769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 32% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000643 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.