GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 2.8%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.85 and last traded at $154.03. 79,471 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 38,670,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.51.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Standpoint Research lowered shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $37.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of -35.22 and a beta of 1.40.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $45,000. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth about $285,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

About GameStop (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

