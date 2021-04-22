Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $46.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 75.58%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.