Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.68. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.73.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 110,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

