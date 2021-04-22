Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.14.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of GRMN stock opened at $139.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.68. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $141.73.
In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total value of $382,476.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 110,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.
About Garmin
Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.
Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.