GateToken (GT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.52 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. GateToken has a market capitalization of $260.26 million and approximately $17.52 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $3.42 or 0.00006264 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GateToken Coin Profile

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,130,567 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

