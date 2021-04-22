Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,496 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 33,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE remained flat at $$32.09 during trading hours on Thursday. 50,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

