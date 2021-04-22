Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,610 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.96. The company had a trading volume of 484 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,093. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $103.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79.

