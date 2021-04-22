Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 24,317 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 0.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.96. The stock had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,577. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $53.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.32.

