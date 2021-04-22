Gemmer Asset Management LLC Buys 41,172 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,172 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock remained flat at $$31.31 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

