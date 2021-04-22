Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $25,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 22,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,616. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

