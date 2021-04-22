Gemmer Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,301,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 484,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,022,000 after purchasing an additional 128,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,464,000 after buying an additional 121,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,762,000. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.37. 36,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,654. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $78.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day moving average of $69.99.

