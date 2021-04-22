Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,640. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.52 and a 52-week high of $77.66.

