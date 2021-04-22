Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $56.62 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,154 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 8.8% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $56,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 22,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 83,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,472. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.37.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

