Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $8,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock remained flat at $$89.30 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 61,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,810. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.69.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

