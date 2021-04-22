Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 539,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,918 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $35,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $67.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

