Gemmer Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

VO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.62. 28,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $231.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

