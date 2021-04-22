Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 10,259 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,259 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.78. 242,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,722,916. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.46.

