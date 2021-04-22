Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,848 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,506 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $563,000.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $64.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,394. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day moving average is $64.54.

