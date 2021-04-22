Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 8,705 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $79,336,316. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.21. The company had a trading volume of 557,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,390,957. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

