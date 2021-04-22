Gems One Day Volume Reaches $7,944.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Gems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Gems has a total market cap of $533,835.84 and approximately $7,944.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00068696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00020157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.25 or 0.00729393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00095469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,867.82 or 0.09005766 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00049592 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

