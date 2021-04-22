Generac (GNRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $323.02 on Thursday. Generac has a 12 month low of $90.30 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.14.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total value of $1,649,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $13,322,515. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

