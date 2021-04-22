Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down to $31.54

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.54, but opened at $30.83. Generation Bio shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 11,695 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on GBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. Analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 43,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $1,085,528.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,630.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 299,849 shares of company stock worth $8,220,717.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 222.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Generation Bio by 571.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

