Genesis Shards Trading Down 33% Over Last Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Shards has traded 33% lower against the dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00064364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00283772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004111 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.72 or 0.00990353 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $357.27 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,848.54 or 0.99566997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 218,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

