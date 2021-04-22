Genesis Vision (GVT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.90 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $40.91 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for $9.24 or 0.00017101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00072501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00020223 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.93 or 0.00725283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00095859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,324.67 or 0.08003077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00050794 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

