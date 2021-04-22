GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $55,959.13 and $383.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 29% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,401,382 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

