Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.95 and traded as high as $4.08. Genetic Technologies shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 176,753 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Genetic Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

