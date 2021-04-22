Gentherm (THRM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gentherm to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gentherm to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $77.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99. Gentherm has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $81.98.

In related news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $38,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,788.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

