Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.85-6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.72. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% to $17.36-17.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.42 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.83.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $121.24 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

