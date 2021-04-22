Genworth Financial (GNW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter.

NYSE GNW opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70. Genworth Financial has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

