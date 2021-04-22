GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001661 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and $6,292.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00065334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.00464203 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.15 or 1.00025259 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00035544 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00130912 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000445 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

