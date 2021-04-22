Geoff Pardo Sells 85,074 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Director Geoff Pardo sold 85,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $4,119,283.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoff Pardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $294,677.36.

On Thursday, April 15th, Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $903,187.50.

Shares of EAR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.03. The stock had a trading volume of 456,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,494. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

