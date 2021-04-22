GET Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $48.47 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $48.47 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.26 or 0.00008478 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00066055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018169 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.50 or 0.00092643 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.15 or 0.00683626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.82 or 0.07400649 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

