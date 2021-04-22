Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $6.59. Gevo shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 131,408 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 3.56.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,174,000 after buying an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

