Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,327 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 2.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.25.

The Boeing stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $237.73. 307,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.