Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,826 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

WBA stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. 69,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,366,581. The stock has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

