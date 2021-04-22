Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 25.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in Booking by 6.2% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Booking by 2.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Booking by 50.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,291.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $35.13 on Thursday, reaching $2,392.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,476. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,489.41. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,365.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

