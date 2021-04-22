Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,611 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,027 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Intel makes up 5.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.79. 629,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

