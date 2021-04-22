Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.32 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.90.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $2.12 on Thursday, reaching $239.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $243.44.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

