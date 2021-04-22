Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $6.39 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,088 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.74. The stock had a trading volume of 552,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,768,279. The stock has a market cap of $235.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

