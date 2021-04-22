Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $6.39 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 3.3% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.57. 857,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,497,238. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

