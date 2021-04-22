Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 16,171 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 2.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $78.26. 342,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,732,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.