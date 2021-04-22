Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,126 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.96. 1,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,612. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.55.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

