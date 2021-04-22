Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,506 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $387.58. 47,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,817. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $251.00 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The company has a market cap of $385.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock worth $222,808,034 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

