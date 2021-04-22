Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. FLEETCOR Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,489,000 after acquiring an additional 116,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Barclays upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $289.19. 2,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,241. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.31 and its 200 day moving average is $266.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.60 and a 1-year high of $295.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

