Gifto Price Reaches $0.0753 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0753 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Gifto has a market capitalization of $58.02 million and approximately $96.59 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gifto has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00068819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00019320 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00094814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.92 or 0.00706396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.50 or 0.07877347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00049226 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

