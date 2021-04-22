GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of GigCapital2 (NYSE:GIX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.72% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:GIX opened at $10.02 on Thursday. GigCapital2 has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GigCapital2 during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigCapital2, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of the provision of patient-centric digital health technologies, and tech-enabled healthcare and related services.

