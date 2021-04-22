GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Colliers Securities

Research analysts at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 (NYSE:GIK) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 62.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GigCapital3 in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark started coverage on GigCapital3 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GIK stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 6,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,310. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.79. GigCapital3 has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in GigCapital3 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigCapital3 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About GigCapital3

GigCapital3, Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

