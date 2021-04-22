Gilead Sciences (GILD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 6.75-7.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $6.75-7.45 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Gilead Sciences to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.