Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 118,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 153,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 74,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.42.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $66.07. The stock had a trading volume of 214,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,338,875. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

