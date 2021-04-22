Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Gap Up to $86.58

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $86.58, but opened at $90.80. Glaukos shares last traded at $91.02, with a volume of 370 shares changing hands.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 900.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

